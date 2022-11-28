Hyderabad: Restaurants, hotels without parking facilities to face the music

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police and Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), have once again stepped up to normalize the traffic and improve the traffic system in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. This time action will be taken against commercial establishments, especially restaurants and hotels that do not have parking facilities.

A few years back, the GHMC, in a joint operation with the police department, had taken measures to seal restaurants and hotels at several locations in both cities. Actions were taken to revoke their trade license.

The departments are now planning to restart the campaign based on the instructions issued by the state government. In order to take action against the commercial establishment that do not have parking facilities, GHMC has started a survey in both cities and sought the details of the vehicles parked on the roads in front of the commercial establishments apart from the restaurants and hotels.

According to the information received from the sources, traffic jam incidents on the roads can be avoided by providing proper parking facilities. Based on this, the municipal officials along with the traffic police officials have decided to take large-scale action after completing the survey. The details regarding the parking facilities will be obtained and the places where the parking facilities are not available to face action.