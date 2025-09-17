Hyderabad retired doctor dies after 70 hour digital arrest, Rs 6.6L fraud

Hyderabad: A 76-year-old retired Hyderabad doctor fell victim to an organised cyber fraud, resulting in her death on September 8 by cardiac arrest, before which she was held in a 70-hour digital arrest by fraudsters.

The victim received a WhatsApp call on September 6, showing the Bangalore police logo, falsely implicating her in a fabricated “Sadat Khan Human Trafficking Case” using forged documents, including her Aadhaar details.

The fraudsters used forged documents with logos of the Supreme Court, ED, and RBI to force her into transferring Rs 6.6 lakh from her pension account to a shell account in Maharashtra.

The harassment reportedly continued through video calls and fake court notices even after the payment, leaving the elderly woman in distress.

She collapsed with chest pain two days after due to the constant stress, and was declared dead the following day.

Shockingly, the fraudsters continued with their intimidation and messages even after her demise.

The cybercrime police have registered a case under the IT Act, including charges of culpable homicide not amounting to murder, after the family filed a complaint.

(Note: The headline has been updated.)