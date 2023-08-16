Hyderabad: Revamped in July, Gulzar Houz awaits inauguration

Hyderabad: Even the the reconstruction of Gulzar Houz fountain was completed long ago, its inauguration still seems distance as a minister is maintaining a busy schedule.

The Quli Qutb Shah Urban Development Authority (QQSUDA) had hired a firm, Deccan Terrain Heritage, with expertise in heritage conservation works to reconstruct the 400-year-old fountain dating back to the Qutb Shahi era.

An amount of Rs 40 lakh was sanctioned for the work and the works were completed in nearly four months. Still, the fountain located enroute to Charminar is covered in plastic sheets with no plans of being unveiled any time soon.

Sources said the works were completed in July and it was expected to be inaugurated in August first week. Due to a busy schedule of a minister, who is supposed to inaugurate it, the formal unveiling of the fountain could not be held.

The fountain was in a dilapidated state before the MA&UD officials announced the reconstruction of the famed structure. Gulzar Houz is located in the centre of the four arches – the Machli Kaman, Sher-e-Batil Kaman, Kali Kaman and Charminar Kaman — and lies on the northern side of the Charminar.

Once inaugurated, it will become another tourist attraction in the area.