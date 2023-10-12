Hyderabad: Revanth accepts Owaisi’s ‘Bhagyalaxmi temple vow’ challenge

He, however, put a rider that, after coming to Bhagyalaxmi temple; he will pose a few questions to Akbaruddin Owaisi which the latter should answer.

Hyderabad: Revanth accepts Owaisi's 'Bhagyalaxmi temple vow' challenge
AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi and TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad: Telangana Congress chief A Revanth Reddy on Thursday, October 11, accepted the challenge of AIMIM floor leader Akbaruddin Owaisi who had asked to come to Bhagyalaxmi temple at Charminar and swear about his association with the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS).

Akbaruddin Owaisi early this month alleged that the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) via Congress had chosen Revanth Reddy to lead the Telangana Congress and asked the TPCC chief to visit Bhagyalaxmi temple and make a vow to disprove it.

“I am ready to come and swear at the Bhagyalaxmi temple. Tell me when you have started visiting the temple. It is alright, if Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP president Kishan Reddy or someone else visits the temple,” said Revanth Reddy.

He, however, put a rider that, after coming to Bhagyalaxmi temple; he will pose a few questions to Akbaruddin Owaisi which the latter should answer.

“Why does AIMIM contest from Rajasthan, Bihar, and other places and help the BJP win the elections? If you are really interested in the development of Muslims, please go and catch the collar of BRS president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, and ask about 12 percent reservation,” he remarked.

