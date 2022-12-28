Hyderabad: Road widening in Old City brings more pain than relief

Hyderabad: In order to deal with the traffic issues in Greater Hyderabad, the government planned to expand roads on a large scale. This plan is being implemented not only in the new city but also in the old city areas.

Road widening is generally done by the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation while the responsibility for the construction and widening of major roads is given to the Roads and Buildings Department and HMDA.

Although the expansion of roads in the old city should provide convenience to the people, however, it is proving to be a problem instead of a relief. There are several reasons for this situation, one of which is a delay in payment of compensation or stoppage of work by the people who approach the court.

Another important reason is traffic. After the demolition, debris is not cleaned, which has become a problem for the people and the accidents have increased. Houses and properties have been acquired for the expansion of roads in Doodh Bowli, Fateh Darwaza, Bahadurpura, Kishan Bagh, Chandrayangutta, and other areas of the old city and according to the officials, reasonable compensation is being paid to the owners.

It has often been seen that after the demolition of houses and shops at many places, the debris is left on the road or spread in potholes on the road. As a result of the debris spread over the road during the day and night hours, many people have been injured and in some cases, deaths were reported.