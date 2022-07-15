Hyderabad roads in bad shape after six days of rainfall

Hyderabad: For the past one week, Hyderabad and the state of Telangana is witnessing rainfall. Officials have identified more than 3000 potholes that came up during the six days of turbulent rain which is causing extreme inconvenience to pedestrians and leading to accidents in some cases.

Particularly, the roads in areas like Amberpet, Nalgonda junction, Saidabad, Uppal, Nampally, Indira Park, Aramghar, and Zoo Park are in extremely bad condition.

These potholes are being filled temporarily with gravel and earth. According to officials, the temporary repairs require Rs. 1 crore.

In Vikarabad, officials have identified damage to 18 kms of roads. Similarly, the transport system in Rangareddy suburbs has been badly affected.