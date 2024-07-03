Hyderabad: Robber held with gold, silver valued at Rs 22 lakh

Hyderabad: The Bandlaguda police arrested a burglar who is involved in ten cases in the city. The police recovered 29 tolas of gold and one kilograms of silver all valued at Rs 22 lakh.

The accused Mohammed Saleem alias Sunil Shetty, a resident of Ismailnagar in Bandlaguda works as a wall painter and sometimes sells vegetables on push carts in the city.

“Shetty identifies houses that are locked and on getting an opportunity broke the main door and entered into the house. After collecting the valuables from cupboards, he fled away from the house,” said Additional DCP Task Force, A Srinivas Rao.

Previously, he was involved in 150 cases. He was arrested before in May 2023, and sent to prison. After release from jail in December 2023, he began committing burglaries again.