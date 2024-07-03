Colleges, schools in Hyderabad declare holiday tomorrow

Students' unions across the country have been pressing for a re-examination for NEET-UG candidates amid a row over its results.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 3rd July 2024 8:24 pm IST
Colleges, schools in Hyderabad declare holiday tomorrow
New Delhi: Members of various student organisations stage a protest against the National Testing Agency (NTA) over the alleged irregularities in NEET-UG exams 2024, at Janter Manter, in New Delhi, Wednesday, July 3, 2024. (PTI Photo/Kamal Singh)(PTI07_03_2024_000200B)

Hyderabad: Schools and colleges in Hyderabad have announced a holiday tomorrow, amid a Bharat Bandh call by the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday, July 4.

Student unions across the country have been pressing for a re-examination of NEET-UG candidates amid a row over its results and an alleged paper leak.

Student unions urge schools, colleges to observe bandh in Hyderabad, Telangana

Several schools and colleges across Hyderabad have notified students of the closure of schools as part of the call for bandh via WhatsApp notifications and circulars, while a few are yet to make the announcement. A majority of colleges in the city have chosen to switch to online mode to ensure that academics are not disrupted.

MS Education Academy
Also Read
Leaked videos of ‘aggressive’ Rahul Gandhi, Oppn in Lok Sabha surface

National leaders of student groups, SFI and Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), in Hyderabad on Tuesday, had called for a bandh of schools and colleges. SFI is calling for an educational institution bandh to protest political involvement in premier institutions of higher learning. They also seek the withdrawal of illegal cases registered against the students and student leaders. 

They alleged that the results of the NEET exam were manipulated and demanded its cancellation and a re-examination, expressing concern that the future of 24 lakh aspirants was being meddled with.

The leaders requested parents to participate in their agitation to ensure a successful school and college bandh across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana and urged parents to persuade schools and colleges to declare a holiday.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Syeda Faiza Kirmani  |   Updated: 3rd July 2024 8:24 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button