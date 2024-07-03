Colleges, schools in Hyderabad declare holiday tomorrow

Hyderabad: Schools and colleges in Hyderabad have announced a holiday tomorrow, amid a Bharat Bandh call by the Students Federation of India (SFI) on Thursday, July 4.

Student unions across the country have been pressing for a re-examination of NEET-UG candidates amid a row over its results and an alleged paper leak.

Student unions urge schools, colleges to observe bandh in Hyderabad, Telangana

Several schools and colleges across Hyderabad have notified students of the closure of schools as part of the call for bandh via WhatsApp notifications and circulars, while a few are yet to make the announcement. A majority of colleges in the city have chosen to switch to online mode to ensure that academics are not disrupted.

National leaders of student groups, SFI and Progressive Democratic Students Union (PDSU), in Hyderabad on Tuesday, had called for a bandh of schools and colleges. SFI is calling for an educational institution bandh to protest political involvement in premier institutions of higher learning. They also seek the withdrawal of illegal cases registered against the students and student leaders.

They alleged that the results of the NEET exam were manipulated and demanded its cancellation and a re-examination, expressing concern that the future of 24 lakh aspirants was being meddled with.

The leaders requested parents to participate in their agitation to ensure a successful school and college bandh across Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana and urged parents to persuade schools and colleges to declare a holiday.