Leaked videos of ‘aggressive’ Rahul Gandhi, Oppn in Lok Sabha surface

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi rose to reply to the Motion of Thanks to the President Address in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday, July 2, sloganeering of a charged-up Opposition in the lower house drowned out the PM’s voice. However, the camera for a moment did not pan towards the protesting INDIA bloc MPs the Parliament.

However, on Wednesday, July 3, visuals of the Opposition demanding discussion on ‘NEET’, and ethnic violence in Manipur, during the PM’s speech, which reverberated in the House, were ‘leaked’. The clips immediately went viral on social media platforms.

The visuals that were leaked did not feature the logo of the official broadcaster of Parliamentary sessions, Sansad TV.

In the videos, Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi along with Akhilesh Yadav, Dayanidhi Maran, Mahua Moitra, K C Venugopal, Gaurav Gogoi, among others, are seen urging Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla to discuss the Manipur ethnic violence and NEET irregularities.

Gandhi, often considered a passive leader, was seen assertively demanding a discussion on the issues. In a letter addressed to the PM that same evening, he invited the former for a discussion on leaks in the NEET exam.

In other clips, Rahul can be seen encouraging MPs of the INDIA bloc to continue their sloganeering as the PM’s speech is underway.

Ever since Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Rahul’s fiery speech in Parliament, the ruling National Democratic Alliance (NDA) have been pushing the narrative of an ‘aggressive’ Rahul Gandhi.

The video is being circulated among BJP supporters who are sharing ‘Rahul Gandhi’s aggression’ in the Lower House. On the other hand, supporters of the INDIA bloc have accused the BJP of attempting to ‘tarnish’ his image, however, deeming it a failed attempt.

