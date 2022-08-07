Hyderabad: Routes to avoid for Muharram procession on Tuesday

Hyderabad: In view of the Muharram Bibi-Ka-Alam procession on Tuesday, the city traffic police released restrictions in the Dabeerpura, Chaderghat and Yakutpura areas.

The procession will start from Bibi Ka Alawa, Dabeerpura towards Masjid-E-Ilahi in Chaderghat. Traffic will be diverted during this time from 12 pm to 10 pm.

The vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards BiBi-ka-Alawa at Sunargalli ‘T’ Junction and it will be diverted towards Dabeerpura Darwaza and Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura side.

Traffic will not be allowed towards Shaik Faiz Kaman and it will be diverted at Jabbar Hotel towards either Dabeerpura Darwaza or Chanchalguda.

The Vehicular traffic coming from Ethebar Chowk will not be allowed towards Bada Bazar and it will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards either Kotla Alija or Purana Haveli’s side.

When the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, Yakutpura, the traffic coming from Purani Haveli will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Purani Haveli towards either Chatta Bazar, Dabeerpura or SJ Rotary.

When the procession reaches Ganga Nagar Nala, the traffic coming from Moghalpura, Volta hotel will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Bibi Bazar X roads towards either Paris café or Talab Katta side.

When the procession reaches Etebar Chowk, the traffic coming from Mitti-ka-sher and Madina will not be allowed towards Etebar Chowk and it will be diverted at Gulzar House towards Madina or Mitti-ka-sher.

When the procession reaches Kotla Aliza, the traffic coming from the Moghalpura water tank will not be allowed towards Chowk Maidan Khan and it will be diverted at Hafez Danka Mosque towards either Paris Cafe or Bibi Bazar side.

When the procession reaches Charminar the traffic coming from Shakkerkote will not be allowed towards Gulzar House and it will be diverted at Mitti-Ka-Sher Junction towards either Ghansi Bazar or Chelapura, whereas the traffic will be diverted at Ethebar Chowk towards Kotla Alija or Purani Haveli.

When the procession reaches Charminar, the traffic coming from Nayapool will not be allowed towards Charminar and it will be diverted at Madina X Road towards City College.

When the procession reaches Miralam Mandi, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary, Noorkhan Bazar, Salarjung Museum and Shivaji Bridge will not be allowed towards Purani Haveli and it will be diverted at Salarjung Rotary towards Nayapool, Shivaji Bridge and Noorkhan Bazar sides.

When the procession reaches Alawa Sartouq, the traffic coming from Chaderghat Rotary will not be allowed towards Kali Khabar and it will be diverted at Chaderghat Rotary towards Ranga Mahal or Kothi via Chaderghat bridge.

Traffic coming from Gowliguda or Afzalgunj will not be allowed towards Salar Jung/ Shivaji Bridge and it will be diverted towards Afzal Gunj and Gowliguda side at the entrance of Salar Jung/Shivaji Bridge on the Gowliguda side.

When the procession reaches Alwa Sartor traffic will not be allowed towards SJ Rotary and it will be diverted at Nayapool towards Madiana.

APSRTC/TSRTC district buses will be diverted towards Rang Mahal and Afzalgunj sides for entry and exit from 10 am to 10 pm on Tuesday and they should not come on the Kalikabar and Miralam Mandi road till the procession terminates.