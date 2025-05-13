Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter, accomplices attack barber shop in Golconda

Hyderabad: A group of people attacked and ransacked a barber shop in Golconda on Monday night over a dispute regarding the payment of mamool.

The incident occurred around 9 pm when Hamza, a rowdy sheeter from Golconda, and three others entered the shop and picked a quarrel with two barbers. Hamza allegedly demanded money from them, leading to an argument. Soon, the group attacked the shop and ransacked it, damaging all the furniture and other items inside. The two workers were also beaten up by Hamza and his associates.

The altercation spilled onto the main road, where some passersby who tried to intervene were also attacked.

The Golconda police arrived at the scene and began an investigation.

Local residents have complained that trouble-makers and rowdy sheeters frequently create disturbances late at night within the limits of the Golconda police station.