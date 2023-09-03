Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter arrested in attempt to murder case

Hyderabad: The Gandhinagar police apprehended one habitual offender and drug peddler, Kothapalli Dinakar, who is allegedly involved in an attempted murder case on Sunday, September 3.

Kothapalli, 24, a resident of Bansilalpet in Secunderabad, has several cases of bodily offences registered against him at Gandhinagar police station.

Police said, on Friday morning, Bandari Bhanu Prakash, a resident of CC Nagar was sitting in front of his house when Kothapalli came and started an argument with him. During the argument, Kothapalli attacked Bhanu with a blade on his left hand. After the assault, Kothapalli ran away from the spot.

Based on credible information, the sub-inspector B Jeevan Reddy, along with other personnel apprehended the accused Kothapally Dinakar.

He was produced before the court and subsequently sent to judicial custody.