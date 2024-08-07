Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter booked for attacking Youtuber in Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: The Mailardevpally police on Wednesday, August 7, booked a rowdy sheeter for attacking a YouTuber who runs a news channel.

The incident occurred the previous night at Mahmooda Hotel.

According to the police, the accused Sohail and his accomplices attacked YouTuber Mubeen Mirza with a knife. The victim suffered injuries to the face.

Following the incident, Mirza was shifted to the Osmania General Hospital (OGH) where he received treatment.

“Sohail and his associates attacked Youtuber Mubeen Mirza. A case has been registered and the investigation is ongoing,” said the Mailardevpally police.