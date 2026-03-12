Hyderabad rowdy sheeter given one month jail for violating peace bond

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th March 2026 7:53 pm IST
Man with a beard and dark hair, wearing a patterned shirt, facing the camera with a white bar covering hi.
Rowdy sheeter of Kamatipura police station, Riyazuddin

Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter under Kamatipura police station was sentenced to one month’s simple imprisonment on Thursday, March 12, after he was found involved in a criminal case, breaching conditions of his bond under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The accused, Mohd Riyazuddin, had executed a bond promising to refrain from any criminal activity and maintain peace within the station limits.

After he was found to have violated the bond conditions, he was produced before the Special Executive Magistrate in Hyderabad and sentenced to one month’s imprisonment.

Riyaz has been shifted to Chanchalguda Central Prison.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 12th March 2026 7:53 pm IST

