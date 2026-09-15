Hyderabad rowdy sheeter held for putting knife on man’s throat

Hyderabad: Police on Tuesday arrested a 25-year-old rowdy sheeter in Hyderabad for allegedly threatening a family with a knife and demanding Rs 20,000.

The incident occurred on September 4. Syed Mohammed alias Chango entered the house of Noor Jahan Begum and placed a knife at the throat of her son, Abdul Rahman.

He threatened to kill him if she did not pay him the amount.

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When she tried to save her son, the rowdy sheeter started abusing her in filthy language. When she raised an alarm and alerted her neighbours, Syed Mohammed ran away.

A case was registered under Sections 308(4) (attempts to put a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 329(4) (house trespass) and 352 (oral arguments) and Section 25(1)(A) of the Arms Act.

Police also seized four knives and one mobile phone from his possession. He has been remanded in judicial custody.

Syed Mohammed has cases relating to property offences, physical assaults and drugs-related offences registered against him.