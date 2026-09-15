Hyderabad auto driver, rowdy-sheeter hacked to death in Nagole

The motive behind the murder and the identities of the assailants are yet to be established.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:
Crime scene photo showing police tape at a construction site in Hyderabad after a double murder.
Representational image

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old auto-rickshaw driver and rowdy-sheeter was hacked to death by a group of unidentified persons near Supreme Wines in Nagole police station limits on Monday night.

According to police, the victim, identified as Mohammed Nayeem, aged around 35–40 years and a native of Illandu in Khammam district, was attacked by five to six persons with knives at around 9:20 p.m. He suffered severe bleeding injuries and died at the spot.

On receiving information, police rushed to the scene and collected details. The motive behind the murder and the identities of the assailants are yet to be established. Police have launched an investigation and are examining CCTV footage to identify the suspects.

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Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Sameer Khan  |   Published:

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