Man hacked to death near Ganesh pandal in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: A young man, identified as Karthik, was hacked to death by a group of individuals near a Ganesh pandal at Tukaram Gate under the Lalaguda police station limits on Sunday night, September 13.

According to preliminary information, Karthik had gone to the Ganesh pandal when an unidentified person attacked him with a knife. He sustained serious injuries and died in the incident.

Police suspect that an old dispute linked to a love affair could have led to the murder. About four years ago, Karthik had reportedly helped a young woman leave with her boyfriend. Police suspect that a person who held a grudge against Karthik over the incident may have confronted him, leading to a quarrel and the fatal attack.

One tap — then press “Add” on Google

Also Read Missing Hyderabad cab driver found murdered in Rudraram

Senior police officials reached the spot and launched an investigation. Police are examining the circumstances leading to the murder and are collecting evidence from the scene. Further details are awaited.