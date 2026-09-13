Missing Hyderabad cab driver found murdered in Rudraram

Hyderabad: A 35-year-old cab driver who went missing from Hyderabad was found murdered at Rudraram, which falls under the Patancheru police station limits, on Saturday, September 12.

The victim was identified as Rajshekhar, a native of Begumpet in Hyderabad. He reportedly provided cab services to employees of a software company.

On September 10, Rajshekhar’s family members lodged a missing complaint at Begumpet police station.

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During the investigation, police found his cab around 50 kilometres away from the location where his body was discovered. The vehicle was found near NH-65 at Budhera in Sangareddy district.

Police inspected the cab and recovered beer bottles and biryani packets from inside the vehicle. The Patancheru police have also questioned more than a dozen cab drivers.

His body was shifted to the government hospital in Patancheru for a postmortem examination.

Investigation is going on.