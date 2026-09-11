Hostel cleaner stabbed to death by cook in Gachibowli: Police

Hyderabad: A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his colleague in Hyderabad’s Gachibowli on Thursday night, September 10.

The incident occurred in Anjaiah Nagar of Gachibowli. The victim was identified as Shashidhar, 44, who worked as a cleaner at the Harihar Men’s Hostel. According to the Raidurgam police, Shashidhar was stabbed by Pramod, a cook, with a kitchen knife.

Closed-circuit television camera footage shared on social media also showed Shashidhar being stabbed by his colleague.

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A man was allegedly stabbed to death by his colleague in Hyderabad's Gachibowli on Thursday night, September 10.



The incident occurred in Anjaiah Nagar of Gachibowli. The victim was identified as Shashidhar,44 who was employed at the Harihar Men's Hostel. According to the… pic.twitter.com/aMD3ATTdRS — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) September 11, 2026

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Raidurgam police said, “Pramod and Shashidhar are natives of Odisha who were working at the hostel for three years. Pramod held grudges against Shashidhar over some issue. On Thursday, when they were returning after purchasing groceries, Pramod stabbed Shashidhar multiple times.”

After the crime, the accused fled the place. Shashidhar’s body was shifted to Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for postmortem, and the Raidurgam police registered a case of murder under Section 103 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). The motive for the murder is still unclear. An investigation has been initiated.