Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter Ilyas Nawab murdered at Shaheen Nagar

Hyderabad: Sensation prevailed at Shaheen Nagar area under Balapur police station limits after a history sheeter was killed near his residence. Ilyas Nawab who is allegedly involved in many cases of extortion, murder and cheating was chased to death by the suspected opponents.

The rowdy sheeter was staying at Shaheen Nagar and was reportedly having enmity with the local elements who are identified as Mahroz. On late Sunday night the assailants called the Ilyas Nawab outside his house and suddenly pounced over him and inflicted injuries over the body with sharp edged weapons,

During the attack the rowdy sheeter sustained grievous injuries and while being shifted to hospital he succumbed. Immediately the CLUES team and dog squad too were pressed into service.

“We have formed special teams to apprehend the accused persons and the investigation is underway,” said Sunpreeet Singh, DCP L B Nagar.