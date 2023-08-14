Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter murdered

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Published: 14th August 2023 11:38 am IST
Hyderabad: A rowdy sheeter was murdered at Madhapur by unidentified persons.

The victim, Nadeem Hussain, was allegedly involved in a murder case previously reported at Sanathnagar police station and was residing in Borabanda.

His body, bearing multiple injuries, was discovered in a secluded area by local residents on Monday morning. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene and identified him.

N. Tirupati, the SHO of Madhapur, stated that the police have initiated an investigation to determine the motives behind the murder and to identify the culprits.

The body has been transferred to the Osmania General Hospital mortuary. A case has been registered under Section 302 (murder) of the IPC. Police suspect that Nadeem’s rivals may be responsible for his killing.

