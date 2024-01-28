Hyderabad: Rowdy sheeter stabs Burmese refugee to death

Local residents said that the accused, Asif, regularly harassed people and threatened them demanding money

Updated: 28th January 2024 8:04 pm IST
Representational image

Hyderabad: A Burmese national, who is staying in Pahadi Shareef, was allegedly murdered by a rowdy sheeter on Sunday afternoon.

The victim, Mohd Ibrahim, 22, was staying at Wadi-e-Salaheen at Pahadishareef. He was returning home after attending work when accused Mohd Asif stopped him and demanded Rs 2,000. “Ibrahim refused to pay the amount and argued with Asif, who got angry and stabbed Ibrahim to death. After killing the man, the accused ran away,” local police told the media.

On coming to know about the murder the police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania Hospital mortuary. A post mortem examination is being conducted and a murder case has been filed against the accused.

The Burmese national was living in the city as a refugee. He had a card issued by the United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC). The police special teams are making efforts to arrest Asif.

