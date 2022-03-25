Hyderabad: RRR ticket prices trigger netizens’ reactions

Hyderabad: The revised ticket prices of Rajamouli’s directorial ‘RRR’ have triggered netizens’ reactions as in Hyderabad, a ticket at a multiplex costs Rs. 413.

At a single screen, a ticket for the movie costs Rs. 230 for the first three days. From March 28 to April 3, the cost of a ticket at a multiplex in Hyderabad will be Rs. 354 whereas, at a single screen, it will be Rs. 210.

Revised RRR ticket prices

The ticket prices of RRR have been revised after getting permission from the home department of Telangana state.

As per the permission, air-conditioned and air-cooled theaters can increase ticket prices by Rs. 50 for the first three days. The price can be hiked by Rs. 30 for the next one week.

For recliner seats, permission has been given for increasing the ticket price of RRR by Rs. 100 for the first three days and Rs. 50 for the next one week.

Apart from it, the government has allowed theaters to screen five shows per day for the first 10 days.

Reaction

Reacting to the revised rates, many netizens declared that they will wait until the prices go down. One of them wrote, “Can wait for few days. The prices will reduce”. Another netizen termed it, “day light robbery”.

Can wait for few days. The prices will reduce. — Jay (@jay_baaz) March 24, 2022

Day light robbery — Sangeeth Reddy (@sangeethreddy10) March 24, 2022

Other reactions of netizens

It's not Mandatory to watch — #ManaManikonda/మనమణికొండ (@ManaManikonda) March 24, 2022

Slowly middle class missing movies also you forget to add sancks and parking fees — $@!🎗️@♏ (@ryagallasairm) March 24, 2022

RRR movie

Rajamouli’s directorial ‘RRR’ which is a fictional story inspired by Telugu freedom fighters Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem will hit the theatres on March 25.

RRR stands for Rise Roar Revolt in English and Roudram Ranam Rudhiram in Telugu.

Ram Charan, Alia Bhatt, Jr NTR, and Ajay Devgn are a part of the upcoming film.

Nail fencing installed at a theatre

Many theaters are anticipating a huge crowd for the movie. In order to protect the screen, owners of some theaters in Andhra Pradesh have installed nails, fences, etc.

In Vijaywada, a theatre has placed nail fencing near the screen to restrict the audience from damaging the screen and podium.