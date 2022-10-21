Hyderabad: Rs 1.73 Cr Hawala cash seized from four accused

Hyderabad: The city police here arrested four persons in possession of Hawala money and seized Rs 1.73 crore of unaccounted cash from them. The accused were arrested by officials from the Shahinayathgunj police station and the Commissioner’s Task Force, south zone.

The accused who were found with the Hawala money have been identified as: Kamlesh, 47, Ashok Kumar, 35, Rahul Agarwal, and Ratan Singh, 25. The main accused Kamlesh Kumar is resident of Chudibazar in Hyderabad and sells plastic bag for a living. Since he was not making enough money, he decided to run Hawala money in and around Hyderabad.

For that, roped in Rahul Agarwal, who also agreed to do Hawala trading. Kamlesh Kumar arranged for workers Ashok Kumar and Ratan Singh for collection and delivery of Hawala money to customers. On October 29, a Task Force team from the Hyderabad police along with Shainayathgunj station officials were conducting a vehicle check checking at MJ Bridge, Jummerath bazaar.

They stopped a Chevrolet Spark car which was reportedly moving in a suspicious manner and checked the vehicle. The cops found the huge amount of money and questioned the accused, who apparently did not give satisfactory answers. They were apprehended and the seized unaccountable cash was handed over to the Shainayathgunj police station for further investigation.

The arrests were made by S Raghavendra, inspector of police, Task Force (south zone) and other officials.