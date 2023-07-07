Hyderabad: Rs 32.5 lakh worth banned cigarettes seized, racket busted

Hyderabad: The sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, West Zone team apprehended two persons who were transporting the banned cigarettes in the city. 32.50 lakh rupees worth of banned Cigarette packets from their possession.

The two accused Nenavath Sri Ram and G Venkatramana who were transporting the banned cigarettes from the premises of VRL Logistic Ltd Transport, Basheer Bagh, Hyderabad, and VRL Logistic Ltd Transport, Katedan, Mailardevpally, Cyberabad on the directions of an individual Mazheruddin Javeed and are earning money illegally, the police said.

The arrested accused persons along with seized material were handed over to SHO, Abids PS, Hyderabad, and Mailardevpally PS of Cyberabad for further investigation.

“They were procuring the banned cigarettes at the lowest price and used to sell the same highest price in Hyderabad. The accused were fraudulently procuring Cigarettes to avoid customs duty and also to avoid GST which is causing wrongful loss to the government and also cheating gullible people in the guise of original cigarettes, which is an act of cause endanger to the human life,” the police further said.

The arrested accused persons along with seized material were handed over to SHO, Abids PS, Hyderabad, and Mailardevpally PS of Cyberabad for further investigation.