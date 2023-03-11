Hyderabad: Rs 7 cr worth HRDC building inaugurated at OU

Hyderabad: The inauguration of the newly constructed University Grants Commission’s Human Resource Development Centre (HRDC) building took place within the premises of Osmania University on Friday.

Chairman of UGC Prof. M Jagadesh Kumar who inaugurated the centre, declared that PhD is not mandatory for recruitment to the posts of Assistant Professors in universities and colleges and that a qualification in the National Eligibility Test (NET) would be sufficient.

“One nation-one data portal was being developed, which will have all UGC guidelines and other details,” added the chairman.

“Quality education would be extended directly to students through the National Digital University from the next academic year along with academics,” asserted Prof. Kumar.

Speaking on the occasion, Telangana State Council Higher Education chairman Prof R Limbadri said that the new building was a great addition to the existing infrastructure at Osmania University and it will contribute a lot to the teaching fraternity.

OU Vice Chancellor Prof. D Ravinder said that 50 percent of the administrative posts were earmarked for women faculty members in the University.