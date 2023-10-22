Hyderabad: RS MPs write to UGC, NCW over EFLU sexual harassment row

Hyderabad: Three Kerala MPs responded to the alleged sexual assault of a student at English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) in Hyderabad and wrote letters to the Centre, Union Grants Commission (UGC), and the National Commission for Women (NCW) expressing grave concern over the administration’s response to the development.

They also raised questions over the filing of cases against 11 protesting students. The MPs have requested that the situation be thoroughly investigated and that the prosecution against the students be dropped.

In a letter addressed to Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, Rajya Sabha MP E T Mohammed Basheer asked for a comprehensive investigation into the alleged sexual assault of the student and to address the concerns of the protesting students.

Rajya Sabha MP Dr V Sivadasan wrote a letter to the National Women’s Commission (NWC), citing concern over women’s safety at the English and Foreign Languages University (EFLU) campus in Hyderabad.

In the letter, he highlighted the alleged inadequacy of the EFLU administration in addressing the current burning issue of allegations of sexual assault and said that the assault took place against the backdrop of ongoing student protests for gender sensitization.

“There are complaints that instead of addressing the just demands of the students, the administration is trying to muzzle out the voices of dissent through punitive actions upon those who demand their due rights,” Sivadasan wrote in a letter addressing NWC Chairperson Rekha Sharma.

Also Read Students of Hyderabad’s EFLU booked after protest over sexual assault

“There is an urgent need to ensure that strong and efficient action is taken upon this case so that the survivor gets justice and the violators are brought to book. The safety of students from all parts of India studying in EFLU should also be ensured.”

Sivadasan demanded immediate intervention into the issue so that the rights of the students are protected.

IUML MP also writes letter

Simultaneously, on Saturday, Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) Rajya Sabha MP Abul Wahab wrote to the University Grants Commission (UGC) Chairman M Jagadeesh Kumar seeking an intervention and “immediate action” from the body into the events that unfolded at the EFLU.

After explaining the sequence of events in explicit detail, he called for a proper investigation into the matter and an assessment of the administrative situation at EFLU to restore trust within the university community and wrote three demands:

1) Ensure a proper and thorough investigation into the sexual harassment case and address the concerns raised by the students.

2) Advocate for the withdrawal of the FIRs against the students, considering their future and the need for a fair and transparent resolution.

3) Assess the administrative situation at EFLU and take appropriate measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all students within the campus.

“I believe that immediate action and intervention are necessary to prevent further escalation of this situation and to restore trust within the university community,” Abdul Wahab wrote.

Meanwhile, the unrest continues at the campus and students are continuing the protest.