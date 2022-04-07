Hyderabad: Safilguda lake gets a makeover

Hyderabad: The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation’s (GHMC) month long initiative to cleanse the Safiguda Lake is yielding a favourable result.

The civic -body along with other units of administration initiated the process in the first week of March to weed out the garbage and dirt from the water body. The lake, which is also known as Nadimi Cheruvu and Mini Tank Bund was neglected by the GHMC fort a long time.

The civic body claims that more than 70 percent of the lake has been cleaned since the beginning of the initiative. In order to rejuvenate the lake , a floating trash collector along with two heavy vehicles were deployed to transport the waste to the Jawahar Nagar dumpyard.

At the end of the lake’s rejuvenation, anti-bacterial operations including spraying of chemicals through drones will also be taken up. It consists of a small island named Nadimi Bird Island , coverd with dense trees. It attracts a wide range of wild life and migratory birds and the Safilguda lake park.

“Play equipment for children including slides has already been procured and it will be installed soon. The plan is to make the place as a one stop destination for all age groups,” GHMC Deputy commissioner of Malkajgiri Circle was quoted as saying by Telangana Today.

Restoration of lakes by the GHMC

In the first week of March the GHMC took up the initiative to rejuvenate 61 lakes at Rs 95.54 crore. “Strengthening of bunds and fencing is being taken up to prevent floods due to heavy rains, while sewage diversion will ensure decreased pollution,” said a press release from the civic body.