GHMC begins restoration of 61 lakes

Hyderabad: As the Telangana government swings into action for revamping lakes across the state, 61 of them under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) are being revamped at Rs 95.54 crore.

The civic body has begun working on five lakes, which are at various stages of progress. The GHMC will eventually revamp the rest of the water bodies soon. As part of the rejuvenation of lakes, some of the initiatives are the restoration of weirs and sluice, bund strengthening, and fencing along with diversion of sewage.

“Strengthening of bunds and fencing is being taken up to prevent floods due to heavy rains, while sewage diversion will ensure decreased pollution,” said a press release from the GHMC.

Some of the 61 lakes that are being emphasized include Appa Cheruvu located in Serilingampally, Palle Cheruvu, and Nayanamma Kunta also known as Baspalli Cheruvu. The state has been emphasizing environmental conservation for a long time.

Earlier, 63 lakes were revamped at the cost of Rs 94.17 crore, when Hyderabad Lakes & Water Bodies Management Circle (HL&WBM) and GHMC fenced them. “Restoration of most lakes is underway, while others have been put on hold due to court cases,” added the press release.

As many as 14 lakes are being revamped by corporate as part of Corporate Social Responsibility. The civic body is also using floating trash cans to remove waste from the water bodies.