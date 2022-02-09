Hyderabad: Saidabad women hold protest against Karnataka hijab ban

Hyderabad: Denouncing the Hijab ban in Karnataka, several women held a protest prayer meeting “Qunoot-E-Naazilah”, in Saidabad on Wednesday.

Qunoot-E-Naazilah is a supplication, which is recited whenever the Muslim community find themselves afflicted with some hardship.

The protest witnessed the presence of police personnel. Security was tightened and surveillance was intensified.

Scores of women held congregation prayers at Ujale Shah Eidgah grounds in Saidabad. The women strongly condemned the attitude of institutions in Karnataka, and the prohibiting of Muslim women’s right to adorn the Hijab in school and colleges.

The protestors also carried banners and placards in support of wearing Hijab.

“A woman’s right and freedom to wear the hijab is guaranteed under the Indian constitution. The current controversy over Hijab is prejudice against minorities”said one of the protesters.

One of the posters from the protest site read, “Being born into Islam is the biggest blessing of Allah.”

Photo: Shaik Nizamuddin Laeeq

