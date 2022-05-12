Hyderabad: Salar Jung museum to host week long celebration

Hyderabad: In view of International museum day, Salar Jung museum is hosting a week long celebration from May 16 to 20 May. The museum is set to conduct various engaging cultural activities and competitions for the people.

In an initiative taken up by the Union ministry of Culture to engage people with Indian arts and culture, May 18 has been designated as the International Museum Day. The theme for this year’s is ‘The Power of Museums’.

There is free entry for visitors and participants on the specified days. Events include exhibition displays, painting contests, photography competition with a cash prize, lectures on art conservation by prominent industry leaders during the week long celebration.

Special attention has been given to Bidri art, with two days allocated for various displays, and engagements.