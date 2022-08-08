Hyderabad: Sanjay Agarwal takes charge as ADG of ICRISAT

Hyderabad: Sanjay Agarwal, a former IAS officer on Monday took charge as the Assistant Director General of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT).

While serving as the Secretary in the Department of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Government of India, Agarwal was also an ex-officio member of the ICRISAT Governing Board from 2018 to 2022.

Welcoming Agarwal on board, the Director General of ICRISAT Dr Jacqueline Hughes said, “I am pleased to announce that Mr Sanjay Agarwal has joined ICRISAT as the Assistant Director General. He will be based in New Delhi and lead country relations and business affairs and will have a broader portfolio of activities to support ICRISAT globally.”

Expressing gratitude over his appointment Agarwal said, “I deem it a privilege to be a part of ICRISAT as it ventures into new territory to improve dryland agri-food systems. I am looking forward to contributing to its vision and mission as an autonomous non-profit international organization, and in strengthening its identity as a global leader in dryland agriculture.”