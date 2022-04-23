Hyderabad: SBI employee arrested for duping senior citizen

Hyderabad: Tukaramgate police on Friday arrested a temporary State Bank of India (SBI) employee after he duped a 75-year-old woman and transferred Rs 45L out of her account under the guise of opening a YONO (SBI’s money transfer app) account for her.

The accused, named Keshava Shashi Kumar Raju (26) worked as a temporary employee in the St. John’s Road branch. He used to help the victim in her banking transactions and noticed that she had a significant amount of funds in her fixed deposits.

He took the victim’s phone number on the guise of installing the YONO app on her phone. In the process, he changed the victim’s registered phone number to his personal number. Later, he took out overdrafts of Rs 45 lakhs without her knowledge and spent some of the money on betting apps and other online transactions.

Shocked on receiving a phone call from the bank about the overdraft transactions on her account, the victim notified the authorities. The police arrested Keshava under Sections 409, 419, 420 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and Section 66 of the Information Technology (IT) act.