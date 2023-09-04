Hyderabad: SCR cancels 20 long-distance, 16 MMTS trains till Sept 10

Hyderabad: Owing to the infrastructural maintenance works the South Central Railways (SCR) on Monday, September 4, cancelled 20 long-distance trains and 16 MMTS trains running on various routes in the city till September 10.

Cancelled trains

According to an SCR press release, the following services will be suspended from Monday to upcoming Sunday, September 1-0, Kazipet – Dornakal, Vijayawada – Dornakal, Bhadrachalam Road – Dornakal, Kazipet – Sirpur Kagaznagar, Balharshah – Kazipet, Secunderabad – Warangal, Sipur Town – Bhadrachalam, Warangal – Hyderabad, Karimnagar – Sirpur Town, Karimnagar – Nizamabad, Kazipet – Balharshah etc.

Cancelled MMTS trains

The announcement clarified that several MMTS train services will be also suspended from Monday to September 10 on routes such as Lingampally-Nampally, Lingampally-Falaknuma, Vajanagar-Lingampally, and Nampally-Lingampally.

Railway officials urged the public to take note of the altered train schedule and make travel arrangements accordingly.