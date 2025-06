Hyderabad: SCR to run special trains to clear rush

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced weekly trains between Kakinada in Andhra Pradesh to Lingampally and Cherlapalli stations in Hyderabad to clear the rush.

The Kakinada-Lingampally and Kakinada-Cherlapally trains will operate thrice a week. Accordingly, Kakinada Town – Charlapalli (07447) train will run from July 5, 2025 to March 28, 2026, Charlapalli – Kakinada Town (07448) will run from July 6 to March 29, 2026.

Similarly, Kakinada Town – Lingampalli (07445) train will run from July 2, 2025 to March 30, 2026 and Lingampalli – Kakinada Town (07446) train will run from July 3, 2025 to March 31, 2026.

These special trains consist of 1AC, 2AC, 3AC, 3AC Economy, Sleeper and General Second-Class coaches.