Hyderabad: Section 144 imposed in 3 TSPSC examination centres

Hyderabad: Section 144 has been imposed by the police around the premises of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination centres on May 8 and 9.

The Cyberabad and commissioner and Hyderabad city police commissioners imposed section 144, which bars any gathering around the premises of Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) examination centres.

In a press note from both the police commissionerates, the police cautioned the general public from gathering in a group of four or more persons within 500 yards at all three examination centres of the TSPSC, where computer-based recruitment test examinations will be held on May 8 and May 9 in Hyderabad.

A press release from Cyberabad police commissioner Stephen Ravindra said, “Any person found violating the orders will be dealt with according to the law under section 144 Cr. PC. The order will remain in force from May 10 at all Examination centres of TSPSC,” it added.

The TSPSC exams are being conducted for the post of Assistant Executive Engineer, Electric Engineer and Mechanical /Agricultural Engineering in various engineering departments.

Two more arrested in TSPSC paper leak case

The Special Investigation Team (SIT) of Telangana police probing Telangana State Public Service Commission (TSPSC) exam paper leak case has arrested two more accused.

Bhagwant, who works in the office of Vikarabad Mandal Parishad Development Officer (MPDO) and his brother Ravi Kumar have been arrested by the SIT. Officials found during the investigation that Bhagwant purchased a question paper of Assistant Engineer (AE) exam from one of the accused Dhakya Nayak for his brother Ravi Kumar.