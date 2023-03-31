Hyderabad, Secunderabad witness shortage of drinking water

Hyderabad: There is a shortage of drinking water in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad as the demand for water is increasing. It is said that despite the improvement in the groundwater level in the areas of twin cities, the demand for tankers has started to increase.

Officials of the Hyderabad Metropolitan Water Works and Sewerage Authority said the newly constructed apartments on the outskirts of the city have started recording an increase in the demand for water tankers.

Banjara Hills, Bachupalli, Yusufguda, Rehmat Nagar, Gautam Nagar, Balnagar and other areas where the water supply has not been made possible by the Water Works Department, besides many areas where drinking water shortage is being recorded, the demand for water tankers has started increasing.

Due to complaints from customers who booked the tankers, it has been revealed that people living in the suburbs of twin cities are facing water shortage.

The crisis has also burnt a hole in the locals’ pockets. While the water board is currently charging 800 (for commercial) and 500 (for residential) per tanker, the cost of private tankers ranges between 800 and 1,000.

According to a resident of Banjara Hills, nearly 70% of their supply is through tankers.