Hyderabad sees brisk business ahead of Ram Temple consecration ceremony

Hyderabad: Ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, the decoration material shops at Begum Bazaar, Hyderabad are reporting brisk business.

The shops around Begum Bazaar Chatri which are known for stocking and selling a variety of materials like flags, buntings, skull caps, and other items at wholesale prices saw scores of people visiting on Saturday. More are expected to visit on Sunday.

“Business is good. A variety of flags are made at factories and supplied to the city. The main attractions are flags and batches with Sri Ram ji in the backdrop of the new Ram Temple,” said Neerajan, a trader.

The materials are priced between Rs 20 and Rs 500. “There is sentiment in the public and happiness too. So people are not thinking about money,” said Satish, another trader.

Such materials are usually sold during Sree Ramnavami and Hanuman Jayanthi, especially when mass rallies are organized by Hindu groups.