Hyderabad sees rise in COVID cases; Daily count doubled in less than 10 days

Hyderabad: Hyderabad continues to witness a sharp rise in daily count of COVID-19. The count has doubled in less than 10 days.

The count climbed from 132 on June 15 to 292 on June 22. In the same period, the daily count in Telangana jumped from 205 to 434.

Although, no fatality has been reported, the number of active cases has increased from 1401 to 2680 in the same period.

COVID-19 cases in Hyderabad, other districts

On Wednesday, Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) area recorded 292 cases, up from 240 the previous day. In neighbouring Medchal Malkajgiri district, the number of infections jumped from 11 to 28. However, in the other neighbouring district Rangareddy, the daily count dropped from 103 to 71.

District Daily count of COVID-19 cases Adilabad 5 Bhadradri Kothagudem 1 Hanumakonda 292 Hyderabad 1 Jagtial 0 Jangaon 0 Jayashankar Bhupalpally 0 Jogulamba Gadwal 0 Kamareddy 0 Karimnagar 2 Khammam 5 Kumuram Bheem 0 Mahabubabad 3 Mahabubnagar 1 Mancherial 4 Medak 0 Medchal-Malkajgiri 28 Mulugu 0 Nagarkurnool 0 Nalgonda 2 Narayanpet 0 Nirmal 0 Nizamabad 0 Peddapalli 2 Rajanna Sircilla 0 Rangareddy 71 Sangareddy 5 Siddipet 2 Suryapet 7 Vikarabad 1 Wanaparthy 0 Warangal 0 Yadadri Bhuvanagiri 2

Govt issues guidelines

Due to the surge in cases, the health department has instructed people to follow COVID precautions including wearing a face mask and maintaining social distance.

Director of public health and family welfare G. Srinivasa Rao stated that the Telangana government is well prepared to tackle any eventuality.

It is important to complete vaccination by taking both doses and it is also equally important to adhere to precautions against COVID, including wearing a face mask and maintaining physical distance, he said.