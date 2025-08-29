Hyderabad sees sharp rise in electric vehicle registrations

Hyderabad: The demand for electric vehicles (EVs) is growing rapidly in Greater Hyderabad, driven by rising fuel prices and government incentives.

According to RTA officials, as of August 10, a total of 2,21,374 EVs have been registered across different categories in the city. This includes 1,88,549 two-wheelers, 22,365 cars, 5,097 autos and 5,363 light goods vehicles.

Officials said that the exemption from lifetime tax has played a major role in boosting sales. So far, buyers have received a benefit of Rs.91.93 lakh in tax exemption. In addition, autos and goods vehicles have been exempted from paying quarterly road tax.

Automobile sources noted that both the Centre’s incentives and state-level benefits are helping customers shift from petrol and diesel vehicles to electric ones. The middle class, in particular, is showing greater interest in EVs.

Hyderabad JTP Ramesh urged buyers to make use of the tax exemptions being offered, stressing that this is the right time to invest in electric vehicles.