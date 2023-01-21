Hyderabad sends more students to US than other Indian cities

Hyderabad: Hyderabad once again sent the highest number of students to the US when compared to other Indian cities. The number is more than Mumbai and New Delhi combined.

In 2021/22, 2.61 lakh international students enrolled in US universities. Out of them, around 75000 are Indians, a report by Open Doors mentioned.

Among the Indians, 30 percent are from Hyderabad.

Indian students in US surge by 19 pc in 2021-22

The presence of Indian students in American universities has increased by 19 percent in 2022 compared to the earlier year, and nearly 21 percent of over one million foreign students are Indian students, the report said.

In 2021-22, 1,99,182 students with India as their place of origin were pursuing higher education in the US, as against 1,67,582 in 2020-21.

In contrast, China fell behind India as strict quarantine norms and travel restrictions due to Covid made it harder for Chinese students to acquire visas.

The rise in Indian students moving to the US is likely to overtake China in 2022-23.

Courses in demand in US

The 19 percent increase in Indian students studying in America was largely driven by graduate students.

A majority of them chose Math and Computer Science, Engineering and Business, and Management.

Overall, the total number of international students pursuing higher education in the US went up from 9.14 lakh in 2020-21 to 9.48 lakh in 2021-22.