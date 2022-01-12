Hyderabad: Septuagenarian held for sexually abusing minor girl

Hyderabad: A Septuagenarian who is also the author of law books has been held for allegedly sexually abusing a minor girl.

Although the alleged crime took place in December 2021, the arrest was made on Tuesday as the accused had attempted suicide and was undergoing treatment.

New Indian Express quoted Vanasthalipuram ACP K Purushotham Reddy saying that the arrest was made after his discharge from the hospital.

As per the details of the case, the victim’s mother used to work as a domestic help at the accused’s house located in Barkatpura. Later, the accused had bought a plot in Badangpet and asked the victim’s mother as watchwoman.

However, the victim’s mother stopped working for the accused after buying a house in Meerpet and started living by tailoring.

Later, the accused started visiting the victim’s house. On one of his visits in December, when the accused found that the girl was alone, he sexually abused her.

After committing the crime, the accused had also threatened the girl from revealing anything to anyone. Later, he also threatened the victim’s parents to withdraw the case against him.

Based on the complaint, the police on Tuesday arrested him after he receive a discharge from the hospital.