Hyderabad: Domestic helper duo from Bihar steals gold, valuables worth 2 cr

Rohit Kedia ,owner of the house is currently in Dubai and will report to the Narayanguda police on February 15 for the identification of stolen items.

Hyderabad: A domestic helper duo committed a theft in Hyderabad’s Narayanguda and fled with gold and diamond ornaments worth Rs 2 crore.

The couple from Bihar stole the ornaments during a burglary. The owner of the house is reportedly staying in Dubai. Speaking to Siasat.com Narayanguda police said, “The theft occurred on the intervening night of February 10 and 11. A case burglary has been registered under section 330 (2) of the Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita (BNS).”

The police further said that burglars broke into the house and took the ornaments. Rohit Kedia, the owner of the house is currently in Dubai and will report to the Narayanguda police on February 15 for the identification of stolen items.

