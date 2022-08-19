Hyderabad: Sessions court rejects bail to cop accused in rape case

Hyderabad: The Eighth Additional Metropolitan Sessions Judge at Ranga Reddy court on Friday rejected the bail petition of former Inspector Marredpally police station K Nageswar Rao in a rape case.

On July 11, the Inspector was arrested by the Vanasthalipuram police in Rachakonda on the charges of raping a woman on the gunpoint and attempt to murder the husband of the victim. Since then he has been lodged at Cherlapally central prison.

The prosecution strongly opposing the bail petition contended that the accused officer had tried to threaten a panch witness and also the suspended cop is having powerful influence. The prosecution also informed the court that the

investigation into the rape and attempt to murder case is not yet completed and if the accused is released on the bail there is a possibility of influencing the witnesses since Detenu is a police officer.

After hearing the arguments of the public prosecutor and the defence counsel, the court dismissed the bail petition.

Nageswar Rao was threatening the man by detaining him at the Task Force police station and beating him up and making him pose with ganja. He took the photo of the man with ganja and threatened him that he would book him under NDPS cases.

Later the cop called the victim via WhatsApp app and told her that he found her husband’s location at his native place and asked her to fulfil his sexual desires and used unparliamentarily language.

The victim immediately called her husband and he returned back by leaving their children and mobile phones at their native place to avoid tracking.

Next day, the inspector allagedly trespassed into her house at Vanasthalipuram, beat her up and forcibly raped her. In the meantime, her husband reached the place, kicked the door open and beat up the inspector with a stick.

Rao threatened them with his revolver and injured the husband on his head with the weapon and threatened them to leave the city.