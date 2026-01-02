This January, Hyderabad’s winter calendar is getting a splash of colour as a floral festival opens at Rashtrapati Nilayam. Known for its sprawling lawns and beautifully curated gardens, the estate will host visitors amid seasonal flowers, themed landscapes, and green spaces that are rarely accessible to the public.

For those who do not know, Rashtrapati Nilayam is the official winter residence of the President of India in Hyderabad, situated on a vast, heritage-rich campus in Bolarum, Secunderabad.

The festival, Udyan Utsav, is being held in Hyderabad for the second consecutive year, transforming the Presidential estate into a celebration of horticulture and sustainability. At the festival, visitors can expect vibrant floral displays, themed gardens, and stalls showcasing plants, organic produce, and eco-friendly practices.

What to expect at Udyan Utsav

At Udyan Utsav, there is something for everyone. Flower lovers can look forward to grand displays of seasonal blooms, themed gardens, and thoughtfully curated Instagrammable corners.

Beyond flowers, the event also focuses on learning and livelihood. Stalls by farmer-producer organisations, agri-startups, and horticulture departments display organic produce, saplings, seeds, and eco-friendly products. Gardening enthusiasts can explore thematic stalls focused on sustainable gardening and indigenous plants, and agri-based discussion sessions highlighting farmer-led innovations. Visitors can get a glimpse of natural products made by FPOs and startups.

Udyan Utsav will also host a special exhibition of GI-tagged products from across India, and a range of learning activities designed for visitors of all ages.

Key details

Date- January 3 to January 11, 2026

Timings- 10 am to 8 pm (last entry at 7 pm)

Entry- Free for all visitors, but do carry a valid ID

Location- Rashtrapati Nilayam, Bolarum, Secunderabad

With free entry and a limited window, Udyan Utsav stands out as a winter outing that blends leisure, learning, and the city’s growing connection with green public spaces.