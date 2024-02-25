Hyderabad: Shab-e-Barat to be observed today

Hyderabad: Muslims across the city will observe Shab-e-Barat (night of forgiveness) on Sunday, and many mosques across Hyderabad are also preparing to host thousands of people over the night.

The day is observed on the 15th of the eighth month of Hijri calendar. On the night of Shab-e-Barat, Muslims ask for forgiveness for their sins from Allah.

On the occasion, mosques organise lectures and sermons on various subjects of Islam. Religious meetings will be held in night as well., with the historic Mecca Masjid being the center of activity.

As a practice, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) cleaned up graveyards because Muslims visit the graves during the night to pray for the departed.

During the night, flower vendors also do doing brisk business in Hyderabad and many kiosks were set up near graveyards usually. Food establishments also take the opportunity to do business, with hotels like Nayaab selling Harlem only for the one day in the run up to the coming month of Ramzan from March.