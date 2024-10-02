Hyderabad: Shadnagar police solve murder mystery of woman

Hyderabad: The Shadnagar police solved the mystery behind the murder of a woman whose body was found at a secluded place Sunday morning with the arrest of her companion.

The woman Bhagya Lakshmi, 40, a resident of Shadnagar was in a living relationship with one person V Paramesh for the past month. The woman had separated from her husband while the family of Paramesh was staying in some district. Both of them worked together and were staying at a house in Srinivasa colony Shadnagar.

Paramesh noticed that Bhagya Lakshmi had some gold and cash with her and planned to take it. “On some pretext, Paramesh picked up a quarrel with the woman on Saturday night and throttled her neck. The man then shrouded the body in a bed sheet took it away on a two-wheeler and dumped it. He collected the gold and cash from the woman before disposing of the body,” said Shadnagar ACP, N Ch Ranga Swamy.

The police who came to know about the body reached the spot and shifted to the mortuary. A case was registered. “A team was formed and with the help of call details records, the suspect Paramesh was picked up. On interrogation, the man admitted to killing the woman and taking away gold and cash,” said the official.

The suspect was arrested and produced before the court. He was remanded.