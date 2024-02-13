Hyderabad: Shamirpet Tahsildar caught while taking Rs 10 lakh bribe

Thodeti Satyanarayana allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe for writing a report in favour of the complainant

Hyderabad: Anti-Corruption Bureau officials on Tuesday, February 13, caught a Tahsildar along with his driver P Bhadri, in Shamirpet Mandal of Medchal Malkajgiri District while taking a bribe of Rs 10 lakh. 

Accused officer Thodeti Satyanarayana allegedly demanded and accepted the bribe for writing a report in favour of the complainant, Movva Ramaseshagiri, to forward the file to the Collector for the issuance of Pattadar Pass Books related to the complainant’s lands.

He was arrested and will be produced before a special court soon.  

