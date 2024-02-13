Telangana CM Revanth to give appointment letters to 15,750 constables

These 15,750 candidates were selected during the recruitment drive by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) against 16,604 notified vacancies.

Published: 13th February 2024 3:45 pm IST
Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister Revanth Reddy will hand over appointment letters to 15,750 police constables at 4 pm on February 14 at LB Stadium.

These 15,750 candidates were selected during the recruitment drive by the Telangana State Level Police Recruitment Board (TSLPRB) against 16,604 notified vacancies.

In October 2023, TSLPRB announced the final result of the recruitment drive for SCT PC and other equivalent vacancies. 

Revanth Reddy on Monday, February 12 also discussed the possibility of scrapping GO 46 on police recruitment in a committee meeting.

