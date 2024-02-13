Hyderabad Dy Mayor calls on CM Revanth Reddy, may quit BRS

Hyderabad: Deputy Mayor of Greater Hyderabad M. Srilatha Shobhan Reddy along with her husband called on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Tuesday.

The couple is likely to join the Congress party soon. The Deputy Mayor is said to be unhappy with BRS leadership for sidelining her. She had not attended a meeting of the BRS corporators called by party’s working president K.T. Rama Rao recently.

Her husband Shobhan Reddy is keen to contest the coming Lok Sabha elections on a Congress ticket from Secunderabad constituency.

ముఖ్యమంత్రి రేవంత్ రెడ్డి గారిని కలిసిన జిహెచ్ఎంసి డిప్యూటీ మేయర్ శ్రీలత శోభన్ రెడ్డి దంపతులు.



GHMC Deputy Mayor Srilatha Shobhan Reddy Couple met Chief Minister Revanth Reddy.

Srilatha is the second BRS leader from Hyderabad to call on the Chief Minister during the last three days.

Former mayor of Greater Hyderabad Bonthu Rammohan had met Revanth Reddy on Sunday.

Rammohan is likely to join the Congress party soon. He is expecting a Congress ticket from Malkajgiri Lok Sabha constituency in the forthcoming elections.

Rammohan’s meeting with Revanth Reddy came a couple of days after BRS corporator and former deputy mayor Baba Fasihuddin joined the Congress party.

Rammohan and Fasihuddin were mayor and deputy mayor respectively from 2016 to 2021.

Their joining is likely to strengthen the Congress party in Greater Hyderabad as it drew a blank in the region in the recent Assembly elections.

With Lok Sabha elections a few weeks away, some BRS leaders are planning to join the ruling party to get tickets.

On February 8, BRS MLC and former minister P. Mahender Reddy and his wife and Vikarabad Zilla Parishad chairperson Sunita met Revanth Reddy.

Mahender Reddy is likely to join the Congress party and contest for the Lok Sabha from Chevella constituency.

Earlier, about six BRS MLAs met the Chief Minister, triggering speculation that they may switch loyalties to Congress.